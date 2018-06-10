Summer Songs

Following the success of the Chihuly Concert Series in the North Forest last year, Crystal Bridges Museum once again brings music and nature together on Saturday nights through the summer. Lawn chairs, blankets and dancing beneath the trees are all welcome. Concerts are from 7 to 10 p.m. with the opener beginning at 7 and the headliner going on around 8:30. Tickets for each show are $10 or free for members and kids under 18. Register at crystalbridges.org or at 657-2335.

The 2018 schedule includes:

June 16 -- Digging Roots, featuring Museum of Native American History artists Shoshana Kish and Raven Kanataka. Opener: Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Brooke Mills Simpson and live painter Bunky Echo-Hawk.

June 23 -- Latin Flavors with Cuñao. Opener: Christian Serrano-Torres and Friends.

June 30 -- Crescent City Combo, for Great American Picnic Day. Opener: The Campaigners.

July 7 -- Dom Flemons, taking place during the museum's Annual Lightning Bug Hunt. Opener: Ashtyn Barbaree + Ayleen O'Hanlon + Friends, in collaboration with House of Songs Ozarks.

July 14 -- Beatles Tribute with The Liverpool Legends. Opener: Lost John + Ayleen O'Hanlon, in collaboration with the House of Songs Ozarks.

July 21 -- Amasa Hines Band. Opener: Rozenbridge.

July 28 -- Funk Factory. Opener: The Crusades and the Big Hog Band.

Aug. 4 -- Island Party with Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion. Opener: Dana Louise and Friends, in collaboration with the House of Songs Ozarks.

Aug. 11 -- 1 Oz. Jig. Opener: Jamie Lou and Friends, in collaboration with the House of Songs Ozarks.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

