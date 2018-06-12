Branson area hosts fly fishing expo

The Springfield and Branson chapters of the Missouri Trout Fishermen's Association will hold their second annual Fly Fishing Exposition July 27-28 at the Branson-Hollister Lions Club Community Center, 1015 Missouri 76 east. The center is one mile east of Branson Landing Boulevard bridge over Lake Taneycomo.

Sixty fly tyers will demonstrate their skills, talk about flies for fishing and share tying and fishing tips. Twenty-five vendors and factory reps will display their products and offer discounts on gear. Tackle, nets, boots and waders, tackle bags, fly tying stations, artwork, signature flies and more will be given away in drawings or sold at auction.

Larry Wegmann will give a program about aquatic midges -- which are important to tailwater fisheries. Davy Wotton, a White River trout fishing guide, will give a talk about fishing the Bull Shoals tailwater. Mike George will show how to tie flies with deer hair.

Adults can learn from fly casting experts demonstrating their skills. On July 28, a fishing event for children 15 and younger takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery below the Table Rock Dam.

