Bumgarner loses cool, gets tossed as Marlins rally past Giants

MIAMI -- At times, Madison Bumgarner looked like himself.

Other times he looked like someone still trying to find his way returning from an injury.

Unfortunately for the Giants, the latter was more prevalent.

Bumgarner blew a sixth inning lead and was ejected on the way out of his second start this season as the Miami Marlins rallied past the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Monday night.

"That's a game we should have won," Bumgarner said. "I let it get away from me and let them back in it. When we play like we did today offensively, battling to score runs especially when we jumped out in front, I've got to do better."

J.T. Realmuto had three hits including his seventh home run of the season and drove in two and Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a home run, doubled twice, and drove in two runs for the Marlins.

"They have one of their horses out there with an incredible track record," Anderson said. "Just kept fighting and fighting and we were able to get to him and get their bullpen a little bit late."

Bumgarner allowed back-to-back hits to begin the sixth with a 4-2 lead. Cameron Maybin hit a sacrifice fly and then Justin Bour walked on four pitches prompting Bumgarner to voice his displeasure to home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak.

"There was just a lot of borderline pitches that I didn't get," Bumgarner said.

The four-time All-Star was able to convince manager Bruce Bochy to stay in the game, but then immediately allowed a game-tying hit by Lewis Brinson ending his outing. On his way to the dugout, Bumgarner again had words for Rehak, who ejected him.

"When I'm out of the game then you can let a little bit of it out, but during the game I might show a little bit (of frustration) after a pitch here and there, but I don't dwell on it," Bumgarner said. "Before I throw the next pitch I'm ready to throw that next pitch so that's definitely not the case there."

Bumgarner, who missed the first two months of the season with a broken pinkie finger on his left hand, gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

"It was his second start," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's only going to get better. He needs to pitch. He'll get to where he needs to be. He was really good early, just made some mistakes."

He walked one while striking out three, throwing 50 of his 91 pitches for strikes.

"My stuff is good enough to get people out right now, I've just got to execute, that's it," Bumgarner said. "Just didn't do that today."

Brandon Crawford's sacrifice fly in the seventh gave the Giants a 5-4 lead.

Anderson responded with an RBI double to tie the game at 5.

"It shows our guys are playing hard," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We stayed away from the shut-down (inning) after they scored."

Realmuto followed with a two-run home run to center field off Sam Dyson (2-1).

"I've hit a lot of balls to dead center that didn't get out," Realmuto said. "I was running the bases like it was not going to get out. I've been fooled in that part of the park many times but I was glad I was able to get that one."

Adam Conley (2-0) tossed a scoreless inning and Kyle Barraclough pitched a flawless ninth for his third save in five chances.

Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria each had two hits and drove in a run for the Giants.

Bumgarner cruised through the first three innings without allowing a run or a walk before Anderson led off the fourth with a home run.

Realmuto doubled and Brinson tripled off the center-field wall to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead later in the inning.

The Giants bounced back with three runs off Wei-Yen Chen in the fifth for a 4-2 lead. McCutchen tied the game with an RBI double before Chen balked in a run and reliever Brad Ziegler walked Nick Hundley with the bases loaded.

Chen allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 2 Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez hit two-run homers, rookie Jack Flaherty pitched into the seventh inning, and host St. Louis beat San Diego. Jedd Gyorko added a one-out home run in the eighth. The Cardinals have won 13 of their last 18 games against the Padres, who have dropped 46 of their last 62 games in St. Louis.

CUBS 7, BREWERS 2 (11) Anthony Rizzo hit a home run down the right-field line on the first pitch of a five-run 11th inning to help visiting Chicago beat Milwaukee and move into first place in the National League Central. Rizzo turned on a fastball down the middle from Matt Albers (3-2) for a towering shot that snapped a 2-2 tie. The Cubs scored four more runs in the inning with two outs, including a two-run double by Jason Heyward.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 2, ORIOLES 0 (12) Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. each delivered a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning, and visiting Boston limited Baltimore to five hits. Xander Bogaerts led off the 12th with a single against Mychal Givens (0-3), and the Red Sox went on to load the bases before Holt broke the scoreless deadlock with a fly to center.

INDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 0 Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 while pitching two-hit ball over seven innings, and visiting Cleveland beat Chicago. Michael Brantley hit his 11th home run and the American League Central leaders took advantage of another wild outing by Lucas Giolito to win for the fifth time in six games.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 4 Jake Bauers hit his first career home run to put host Tampa Bay ahead in the fourth inning and the Rays went on to a victory over Toronto. Bauers' two-run home run off Sam Gaviglia came after Matt Duffy's single erased a 4-3 Toronto lead.

