MLB baseball notes

CARDINALS

Poncedeleon gets shot

ST. LOUIS -- A little more than a year after a life-threatening brain injury, Daniel Poncedeleon is ready to make his major league debut.

The St. Louis Cardinals bought the 26-year-old right-hander's contract from Class AAA Memphis on Monday before they opened a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

"I was pretty speechless when I first heard about it," Poncedeleon said. "I didn't believe it. I thought [Memphis Manager] Stubby [Clapp] was playing a little joke on me."

Poncedeleon was 5-2 with a Pacific Coast League-leading 2.41 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) for Memphis this season, winning each of his past four decisions. He is tied for second among PCL pitchers with his 71 strikeouts in 59⅔ innings.

The promotion comes 13 months since a line drive struck Poncedeleon in the right temple, fracturing his skull during a game against the Iowa Cubs on May 9, 2017. Poncedeleon underwent an emergency craniotomy to fix an epidural hematoma, which is bleeding from his brain. He then went through weeks of rehab and endured three months of inactivity as he recovered.

When Poncedeleon returned to playing this spring, he wore a carbon fiber insert under his hat to prevent another injury. It's a bit cumbersome but necessary.

"You get used to it," he said.

BREWERS

Thames activated

The Milwaukee Brewers activated first baseman Eric Thames from the 10-day disabled list and optioned right-hander Brandon Woodruff to Class AAA Colorado Springs.

Thames had been out since April 25 after tearing a ligament in his left thumb. The bearded slugger was hitting .250 with 7 home runs and 13 RBI when he got hurt.

The left-handed hitting Thames did not start against the Chicago Cubs and left-hander Jose Quintana in Monday night's game.

Woodruff is 2-0 with a 5.01 ERA in multiple stints this season in the big leagues.

BREWERS/RAYS

Miller sent to NL

The Brewers on Sunday acquired infielder Brad Miller and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays for first baseman-outfielder Ji-Man Choi. Miller was optioned to Class AAA.

Miller played mainly first this season while with Tampa Bay, but the left-handed hitter has extensive experience in the middle of the infield.

The Brewers have struggled offensively at shortstop, where Orlando Arcia is hitting .207. Backup Eric Sogard is hitting just .114 entering Monday night.

"It's going to challenge Brad a little bit to get back to playing second base and maybe a little bit of shortstop, which he has not done this year, but has done a lot of in the past," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said.

Miller hit .256 with 5 home runs and 21 RBI in 156 at-bats for the Rays. Choi had 7 hits and 2 home runs in 30 at-bats for the Brewers.

ORIOLES

Britton returns

Baltimore left-hander Zach Britton was activated from the disabled list, six months after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Assuming he's finally healthy enough to resume his role as one of the best closers in the big leagues, the question now is: How long will Britton be with the Orioles?

Britton's contract expires after this season, and Baltimore entered play Monday with the worst record in the major leagues (19-45).

So, as he stood in front of his locker and spoke excitedly about his return to the Orioles, Britton conceded that his stay in Baltimore may not extend beyond the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline.

"I want to pitch well and help the team, regardless of our standing or trade discussions," he said.

Britton made the 2016 AL All-Star team during a season in which he converted all 47 of his save opportunities and compiled a 0.54 ERA in 69 appearances.

He fought forearm and knee injuries last season and had only 15 saves. Then, during the winter, he tore his right Achilles tendon during a workout.

Sports on 06/12/2018