Tuesday recruiting tidbits

A defensive back target is planning to visit Arkansas in the near future.

Safety Jamal Hill plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas in June.

Hill, 6-0, 188 pounds of Morrow, Georgia, has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Memphis and others. He earned his offer from the Hogs at the Mercer Super Camp last week. He took part in the Memphis Mega Camp on Saturday with the Arkansas coaches also on hand.

Defensive end Zach Williams, 6-4, 220 of Joe T. Robinson will officially visit TCU June 15-17. He made an official visit to Oregon State over the weekend and Louisville the weekend before.

Outside linebacker target Zach Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis made an official visit to Missouri over the weekend. He plans to officially visit Purdue Tuesday and will then visit Texas Tech Friday. He visited Arkansas on June 3-5. He said last week the Hogs lead for him.

Little Rock Christain junior athlete Chris Hightower, 6-2, 185, 4.53 plans to attend the Razorback Night Camp on Saturday. He's drawing interest from Arkansas, Memphis, Florida State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Auburn.

Highly recruited junior offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315 pounds, of Memphis White Station High School visited with the Arkansas coaches on Monday. He plans to workout at the Arkansas camp today. He has more than 30 offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Highly recruited 2020 receiver Jacob Bellazin,5-8, 180 of Livonia, La. plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday. He has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and others.

8:28 update

2020 athlete Joel Williams, 6-1, 180 of Baton Rouge Madison Prep is expected to visit Arkansas on Saturday. He has offers from Tennessee, Georgia and numerous others.

