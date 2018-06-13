Home /
Blaine Knight voted First-Team All-America by baseball writers
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight was voted to the All-America first team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the organization announced Wednesday.
Knight, a junior right-hander, is one of seven starting pitchers on the NCBWA first team. Other starters are Auburn's Casey Mize, Florida's Brady Singer, Oregon State's Luke Heimlich, Southern Miss' Nick Sandlin, Stetson's Logan Gilbert and UC Irvine's Andre Pallante.
Voters were asked to select eight starting pitchers during the voting process, which ended last week. Other Arkansas players on the NCBWA ballot were second baseman Carson Shaddy, third baseman Casey Martin and outfielder Heston Kjerstad. Martin and Kjerstad were voted to the NCBWA Freshman All-America team.
Knight is 12-0 this season with a 2.84 ERA in 16 starts. He is one win shy of tying the school record for wins in a single season and is expected to start the Razorbacks' game against Texas on Sunday at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
The Bryant native previously was named second-team All-America by Baseball America and Perfect Game, and to the third team by Collegiate Baseball.
Arkansas has had 23 individuals named All-America 28 times. Prior to Knight, Andrew Benintendi, the 2015 winner of the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award as national player of the year, was the Razorbacks' most recent All-American.
2018 NCBWA All-Americans
C - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
1B - Bren Spillane, Illinois
1B - Andrew Vaughn, California
2B - Kody Clemens, Texas
3B - Jonathan India, Florida
SS - Terrin Vavra, Minnesota
OF - Devlin Granberg, Dallas Baptist
OF - Seth Beer, Clemson
OF - Trevor Larnach, Oregon State
OF - Bryant Packard, East Carolina
DH - Kevin Strohschein, Tennessee Tech
UT - Brooks Wilson, Stetson
SP - Logan Gilbert, Stetson
SP - Luke Heimlich, Oregon State
SP - Casey Mize, Auburn
SP - Nick Sandlin, Southern Miss
SP - Brady Singer, Florida
SP - Andre Pallante, UC Irvine
SP - Blaine Knight, Arkansas
RP - Michael Byrne, Florida
RP - Nolan Hoffman, Texas A&M
RP - Seth Kinker, Ohio State
RP - Jack Little, Stanford
RP - Chris Mauloni, Jacksonville
Arkansas All-Americans
Tim Lollar, LHP/DH, 1978
Ronn Reynolds, C, 1979
Steve Kruger, LHP, 1980
Kevin McReynolds, OF, 1980-81
Jeff King, 3B, 1985-86
Mike Loggins, OF, 1985
Ralph Kraus, OF, 1986
Andy Skeels, C, 1987
Troy Eklund, OF, 1989
Greg D'Alexander, 3B, 1990
Phillip Stidham, RHP, 1990-91
Kenderick Moore, 2B, 1996
Ryan Lundquist, OF, 1997
David Walling, RHP, 1998-99
Charlie Isaacson, RHP, 1999
Nick Schmidt, LHP, 2006-07
Jess Todd, RHP, 2007
Zack Cox, 3B, 2010
Brett Eibner, RHP/OF, 2010
Matt Reynolds, 3B, 2012
Ryne Stanek, RHP, 2013
Andrew Benintendi, OF, 2015
Blaine Knight, RHP, 2018
