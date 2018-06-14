Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, June 14, 2018, 9:04 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

ASU's MacDonald, UCA's Gray named to All-Region team

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.

Arkansas State University first baseman Kyle MacDonald and University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Gray were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association's All-Central Region team on Wednesday.

MacDonald, a first-team selection, led the Red Wolves with a .346 batting average, 15 home runs and 50 RBI. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

Gray, a second-team selection, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the seventh round of last week's MLB Draft. He ranked second in the Southland Conference with 116 strikeouts this season while going 6-2 with a 3.32 ERA and holding opposing batters to a .217 batting average.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: ASU's MacDonald, UCA's Gray named to All-Region team

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online