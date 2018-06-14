ASU's MacDonald, UCA's Gray named to All-Region team

Arkansas State University first baseman Kyle MacDonald and University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Gray were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association's All-Central Region team on Wednesday.

MacDonald, a first-team selection, led the Red Wolves with a .346 batting average, 15 home runs and 50 RBI. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

Gray, a second-team selection, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the seventh round of last week's MLB Draft. He ranked second in the Southland Conference with 116 strikeouts this season while going 6-2 with a 3.32 ERA and holding opposing batters to a .217 batting average.