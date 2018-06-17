Beeks gets going again in minors

Despite a forgettable performance in his major-league debut for the Boston Red Sox, former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pitcher Jalen Beeks has picked up where he left off with Class AAA Pawtucket.

Pitching for the first time since he gave up 6 earned runs on 7 hits over 4 innings in a 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on June 7, Beeks allowed 1 earned run on 6 hits with 7 strikeouts over 7 innings Wednesday as Pawtucket won 5-1 over the Syracuse Chiefs (AAA Nationals).

Beeks leads or is among the International League leaders in several categories, including strikeouts (87), strikeouts per nine innings (12.36), walks per nine innings (1.99), fewest base runners per nine innings (8.95), WHIP (0.96), and he has the fourth-lowest opponent batting average (.202) in the league.

He has at least six strikeouts in every start for Pawtucket this season.

"I think my delivery's gotten better this year, so I think each of my pitches has gotten better," Beeks told Julian Benbow of the Boston Globe. "So I've actually diversified, evened out my percentages throwing each pitch and not over-using any of them."

In his major-league debut at Fenway Park, two of Beeks' 33 first-inning pitches were curveballs. On Wednesday, Beeks threw 5 curveballs in the second inning alone and used the breaking ball for 3 of his 7 strikeouts (2 swinging and 1 looking).

"We're going to map out a plan and there's going to be some adjustments as far as his pitch usage at that level, regardless of the results," Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said, according to masslive.com. "It's very important for him to use the breaking ball more. And from there he can use the fastball up.

"He's been very successful down there in [Class AAA]. He's been dominant. But at the same time, there's another level. And he needs to do that."

All-Star nod

Former Arkansas Razorback Chad Spanberger has been selected to represent the Asheville Tourists in the Class A South Atlantic League All-Star Game on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Spanberger leads the South Atlantic League in RBI (55), extra-base hits (34) and total bases (143), and he's among the league leaders in batting average (.313), home runs (17), hits (73) and slugging percentage (.614).

Spanberger, the Colorado Rockies' No. 25 prospect, according to milb.com, credits his success to a no-nonsense approach at the plate.

"It's really just working with my swing and getting a pitch I can handle and not missing it," Spanberger told Marisa Ingemi of milb.com. "Sometimes you get a pitch to hit, and if you miss it, you're [in trouble]. If you don't miss it, you have to take advantage of them.

"I'm not lifting the ball but also not having a ground-ball-approach swing, more a line-drive like swing and hit the ball hard. The biggest change hasn't been anything drastic. It's just more the approach mentally."

Spanberger has struck out 56 times in 62 games, but he said he's trying to cut down on those by focusing on making hard contact.

"If you hit early in the count, you won't ever get to two strikes," he said. "That obviously cuts down strikeouts. But if you do, just get in there and battle. If things get close, at least foul it off. Don't just take the strike threes.

"I feel like I can hit any pitch thrown near the plate [or] I can at least foul it off. But really you need to be short and sweet to it and not try to do too much with the pitch."

The approach paid off when he had consecutive games with two home runs June 2 and 3.

"It just proves you're made for this league," Spanberger said. "It's rare to do it, but you come out of it just hoping to do it tomorrow or the next day or so. It's really just one at-bat. Yeah, you get a bunch of confidence, but you have to keep going out there and proving it."

On the dotted line

Six players with Arkansas ties selected in the MLB Draft earlier this month have signed contracts with their new teams.

The Kansas City Royals agreed to terms with pitcher Tyler Gray (Central Arkansas/Fort Smith Southside), outfielder Hunter Strong (Central Arkansas/Sheridan) and catcher William Hancock (Central Arkansas/Little Rock Catholic), among other players. Financial terms were not disclosed but Gray, who was taken in the seventh round with the 212th overall pick, had a slot value of $201,800.

Former UALR pitcher Justin Garcia, a 17th round pick, agreed to terms with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Former Southern Arkansas University pitcher Eric White agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, while Watson Chapel shortstop Gionti Turner agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Garcia was assigned to the Missoula Osprey of the rookie Pioneer League. The Osprey opened their season Friday night with a 6-5 loss to the Billings Mustangs (R Reds). None of the other players has been assigned to a minor league team.

Information for this report was provided by Julian Benbow of the Boston Globe and Marisa Ingemi of milb.com

Sports on 06/17/2018