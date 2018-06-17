Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JUNE

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

23 Metro Area Bass Club bass benefit fishing tournament. Arkansas River, Murray Park. Entry fee $110. First place guaranteed $1,000. Harvey Gomillion (501) 412-6382 or hsgomillion@sbcglobal.net or Virgus Wood (501) 547-6890 or virgus@comcast.net.

23 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Chicot, State Park. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346.

24 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass open tournament. Lake Chicot, State Park. Entry fee $70. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346

28 Craighead County chapter of Ducks Sportsman's Night Out. J Town's Grill. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

30 Whit's Marine Nitro Team Tournament Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Fort Smith Pool to Kerr Pool. (479) 785-5985

30 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park, Little Rock. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033

JULY

7 Get5Bass Summer Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883

7 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Felsenthal. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

7 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

