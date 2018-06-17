Test your knowledge of Horns vs. Hogs

Arkansas millennials don't understand the Arkansas-Texas rivalry, unless their parents loved them enough to take the time to teach them to hate everything burnt orange.

Most folks will pull against the Longhorns today almost as much as they pull for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Razorbacks when the Hogs and Horns square off in the opening game of the College World Series.

Just for fun, here's a test about the teams and Omaha, Neb., site of the College World Series:

1. In what year did Omaha start its current run of hosting the College World Series, and what significant change was made to the format?

A. 1966 and aluminum bats were allowed for the first time. B. 1972 and an additional umpire was added, bringing the total to three on the field. C. 1950 and the field was expanded to eight teams. D. 1991 when Council Bluffs legalized casino gambling.

2. Texas and Arkansas met this season with the Razorbacks sweeping the Longhorns in two games. The Horns also faced LSU in a three-game series and Texas A&M in a single regular-season game and once in the Austin Regional. What was their combined record against the SEC?

A. 2-5. B. 1-6. C. 3-4. D. 4-3.

3. Which team has the most players with an on-base percentage above .400?

A. Texas with four to Arkansas' three. B. Both have three. C. Texas with four to Arkansas' two. D. Arkansas with five to Texas' 4.

4. Kody Clemens has 24 home runs this season, 10 more than Hogs leaders Eric Cole and Heston Kjerstad. Which team has the most home runs?

A. Texas with 101. B. Texas with 62. C. Arkansas with 94. D. Tied at 81 apiece.

5. What is the one thing the Longhorns love to do that the Razorbacks are more conservative about? A. Swing at the first pitch. B. Get hit by a pitch. C. Drink more Gatorade. D. Steal bases.

6. At one point this season the Longhorns had a five-game losing streak and were 9-9. What two teams caused the losing streak? A. Stanford and Arkansas. B. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. C. Houston and Rice. D. SMU and Baylor.

7. Berkshire Hathaway is one of four Fortune 500 companies who call Omaha home. Who heads that company? A. Warren Stephens. B. Jimmy Buffett. C. Jerry Jones. D. Warren Buffett.

8. The Longhorns have not been to the College World Series since 2014, but they have won how many championships? A. 6. B. 19. C. 11. D. In their eyes, they have never lost.

9. In 1970, the Longhorns' pitching rotation consisted of James Street, Burt Hooten and? A. Hot Springs' Eric Jackson. B. Holly Grove's Jerry Webster. C. Little Rock's Mike Beard. D. Bentonville's Asa Hutchinson.

10. Why is June a bad time to visit Omaha? A. Gas prices double. B. Most hotels are closed for repairs. C. Alcohol is not served on Saturdays. D. It is the second rainiest month of the year.

Answers: 1. C. 2. A (The Horns' only regular-season win was against LSU, but they did beat Texas A&M in regional play) 3. D. 4. C. 5. D (Note: The NCAA does not keep records for Gatorade consumption but it does for stolen bases, and the Longhorns have stolen 78 bases on 100 attempts; the Hogs are exactly half that with 39 steals in 50 tries). 6. A. 7. D. 8. A (They won their first in 1949 and their second in 1950, the first in old Rosenblatt Stadium. They also won in 1975, 1983, 2002 and 2005.) 9. C. Beard graduated from Little Rock Central in 1968 before baseball became big at the UA. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves, spent two years in the minors and four in the majors. 10. D.

Sports on 06/17/2018