Raiders stuns Gators

TEXAS TECH 6, FLORIDA 3

OMAHA, Neb. -- Gabe Holt hit a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning and drove in an insurance run in the ninth, leading Texas Tech to a stunning 6-3 victory over defending national champion Florida in the College World Series on Sunday night.

The Red Raiders (45-18) won their CWS opener for the first time in their three appearances, and they did it against the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first-round draft pick in starting pitcher Brady Singer.

Texas Tech pitchers limited the Gators to five hits but issued five walks. That was more than good enough against a Florida offense that has struggled for three straight games.

To have a chance to repeat as champions, the Gators (47-20) must win four consecutive to reach the best-of-three finals. Only Oregon State in 2006 and South Carolina in 2010 have lost their Omaha openers and made it to the finals since the tournament went to its current structure in 1999.

Until Nelson Maldonado's two-run home run into the left-field bullpen pulled the Gators to 5-3 in the seventh, Florida's only run had come when Deacon Liput came home on a balk by Ryan Shetter.

Shetter (6-0), who pitched 4 1/3 innings of three-hit relief, earned the win.

