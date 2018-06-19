Highly recruited WR has Hogs in top 3

— Junior receiver Jacobi Bellazin is down to three schools after his weekend visit to Arkansas and the Hogs are one of them.

Bellazin, 5-9, 175, of Livonia, La., reports 36 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon and Michigan State. He completed his visit Sunday and left Fayetteville on Monday morning.

He's connected with Coach Chad Morris, receivers coach Justin Stepp and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden.

"It was a good visit," said Bellazin, who worked out at the Razorback Night Camp on Saturday and has plans to visit again. "It was nice meeting all of the coaches and getting around the facilities. I really like them. They're cool coaches. They coached me up right."

The coaches liked what they saw from him.

"They loved me," Bellazin said. "They like my speed and finishing out the play and being good athletically."

Bellazin committed to TCU in the spring of 2017, but reopened his recruitment last summer. He recorded an electronic 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Ole Miss camp.

He hopes to visit for games in the fall.

"For sure, I'll be back for two or three games," Bellazin said. "I'm for sure going to be back."

Bellazin said Ohio State and TCU are his other top two schools.