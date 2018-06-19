NATIONALS

Herrera obtained

Right-hander Kelvin Herrera has been acquired by the Washington Nationals from the Kansas City Royals for three minor leaguers.

The Nationals sent infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and right-hander Yohanse Morel to Kansas City in the deal announced Monday during Washington's doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

Herrera has 14 saves and a 1.05 ERA this season. He's allowed 3 earned runs in 25 2/3 innings while striking out 22 batters and walking 2.

He is a two-time AL All-Star who helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series. He is 23-27 with 57 saves and a 2.75 ERA across 442 games in relief over 8 seasons in the majors.

DODGERS

Kershaw eyes return

CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has taken another step forward in his recovery from a strained lower back.

Kershaw threw a three-inning simulated game before Los Angeles' series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner says he felt really good and plans to pitch somewhere in four or five days, either in a minor league rehab start or for the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old Kershaw was sidelined for nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis before returning May 31 against Philadelphia. The left-hander pitched five effective innings in a no-decision against the Phillies, and then went back on the disabled list the next day with the back injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he was very encouraged by Kershaw's simulated game. He says the organization is leaning toward sending him out for a rehab start, probably with Class AAA Oklahoma City, but left open the possibility his next outing could be for Los Angeles.

ASTROS

GM Luhnow gets extension

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros have extended the contract of general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2023 season and added president of baseball operations to his title.

Luhnow, who was hired by the Astros on Dec. 7, 2011, led a remarkable turnaround in Houston, helping the Astros move from a 100-loss team to winning its first World Series last season.

Luhnow is focused on helping the Astros remain contenders for years to come and says: "While we are proud of what we have accomplished in a short time, we are not done yet."

The president of baseball operations title was created for Luhnow because owner Jim Crane thought "that was a title that he deserved and earned."

Financial terms of the deal weren't released.

PHILLIES

Former closer to AAA

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have optioned former closer Hector Neris to Class AAA Lehigh Valley and recalled lefty Austin Davis.

Neris recorded his 10th save in 13 chances by tossing a perfect ninth in Saturday's 4-1 victory at Milwaukee. But he allowed four runs in the ninth in a 10-9 win on Sunday and was sent down to the minors before Monday's game against St. Louis.

The right-hander had a 6.00 ERA in 30 appearances, going 1-3. Neris had 26 saves in 29 tries last year and was outstanding as a setup man in 2016, posting a 2.58 ERA in 79 games.

Davis was 0-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 22 appearances in the minors this season.

INDIANS

Team makes moves

CLEVELAND -- The Indians have activated starting first baseman Yonder Alonso from the family medical emergency list.

Alonso returned Monday after missing a weekend series against Minnesota. Alonso is batting .248 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 65 games for Cleveland, which signed him as a free agent in December.

To make room for Alonso, the team optioned outfielder Greg Allen to Class AAA Columbus.

The Indians also signed reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract and assigned him to the Clippers. The left-hander previously pitched for the Indians from 2013-15, appearing in 145 games. He pitched in a career-high 73 games for Cleveland in 2014.

Also, the team reported that starter Carlos Carrasco only sustained a bruised elbow when he was struck by a line drive by Minnesota's Joe Mauer on Saturday.

An MRI taken Monday on Carrasco came back negative and the right-hander will likely return once his stint on the disabled list ends. Indians Manager Terry Francona expressed relief that Carrasco was not more seriously injured.

Carrasco will be treated over the next 48 hours and then evaluated Wednesday.

Sports on 06/19/2018