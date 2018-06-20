Home / Latest News /
Arkansas' second-winningest high school football coach to retire at season's end
By Jeremy Muck
This article was published today at 9:53 a.m.
PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE
Cabot football coach Mike Malham will retire at the end of the 2018 season, the school announced Wednesday morning.
Malham, 65, is the state's second-winningest coach with 297 victories. Former Barton coach Frank McClellan won 367 games.
Cabot has won two state championships with Malham (1983, 2000). The Panthers have also been a state runner-up three times and have reached the semifinals eight times.
Malham has been at Cabot since 1981 and will enter his 38th season this fall. The Panthers' season opener is Aug. 31 at home against Pine Bluff.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas' second-winningest high school football coach to retire at season's end
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.