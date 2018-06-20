Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:09 a.m.

Arkansas' second-winningest high school football coach to retire at season's end

By Jeremy Muck

This article was published today at 9:53 a.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettethomas-metthe-982017-cabot-head-coach-mike-malham-talks-with-quarterback-tommy-oaks-2-during-the-second-quarter-on-friday-sept-8-2017-at-panther-stadium-in-cabot

PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE -- 9/8/2017-- Cabot head coach Mike Malham talks with quarterback Tommy Oaks (2) during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Panther Stadium in Cabot.

Cabot football coach Mike Malham will retire at the end of the 2018 season, the school announced Wednesday morning.

Malham, 65, is the state's second-winningest coach with 297 victories. Former Barton coach Frank McClellan won 367 games.

Cabot has won two state championships with Malham (1983, 2000). The Panthers have also been a state runner-up three times and have reached the semifinals eight times.

Malham has been at Cabot since 1981 and will enter his 38th season this fall. The Panthers' season opener is Aug. 31 at home against Pine Bluff.

