MARLINS

Straily suspended 5 games

NEW YORK -- Miami Marlins pitcher Dan Straily has been suspended for five games for intentionally throwing a pitch at San Francisco's Buster Posey while warnings were in place for both teams.

Major League Baseball also suspended Marlins Manager Don Mattingly for one game Thursday and fined Straily and Mattingly undisclosed amounts.

On Tuesday night in the Marlins' 6-3 loss in San Francisco, Straily and Mattingly were automatically ejected in the second inning after Straily hit Posey on the left arm with a pitch. Both sides had been warned by plate umpire Andy Fletcher the previous inning after Giants rookie starter Dereck Rodriguez beaned Lewis Brinson as tempers flared for the second consecutive game. Posey had homered in the first inning.

CARDINALS

Wacha on disabled list

MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. They recalled right-hander John Gant from Class AAA Memphis before Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wacha, who leads the team in wins (8-2) and strikeouts (71) in 15 starts with a 3.20 ERA, left Wednesday's start against the Philadelphia Phillies with the injury. He surrendered a two-run homer to Cesar Hernandez in the fourth inning and pitched to one more batter before he was replaced by Mike Mayers. The Cardinals lost 4-3.

It's the third time this season that Gant has been recalled. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA in seven appearances, including three starts for the Cardinals this year.

MARINERS

Nicasio, Altaville on DL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Seattle Mariners have placed right-handers Juan Nicasio and Dan Altavilla on the 10-day disabled list, recalled infielder Daniel Vogelbach, and purchased the contract of right-hander Mike Morin from Class AAA Tacoma.

Nicasio has swelling in his right knee, while Altavilla is sidelined by a right elbow UCL sprain.

Mariners Manager Scott Servais said Thursday he hates "to lose either one of those guys, but we've got to get them healthy, get them right."

Nicasio gave up four earned runs without getting an out June 6 at Houston after not allowing a run in his previous eight games.

Altavilla, 3-2 with 2.61 ERA over 22 appearances, was previously on the DL May 1-12 with right AC joint inflammation. He will be examined by team doctors in Seattle.

Morin went 2-1 with 3 saves and a 3.24 ERA in 20 games for Tacoma.

Vogelbach, in his third stint with the Mariners this season, hit .200 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI in 22 earlier games.

DIAMONDBACKS

Miller to return Monday

PITTSBURGH -- Shelby Miller is scheduled to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks' rotation Monday, 14 months after the right-hander underwent Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery.

Miller will face the Marlins in Miami. He rejoined the NL West-leading Diamondbacks before their game Thursday night against the Pirates after making four rehab starts in the minor leagues.

Miller, 27, pitched a combined 19 1/3 innings in his rehab starts, two with Class AA Jackson and two with Class A Visalia. He allowed 10 runs and 20 hits while striking out 28 and walking 6.

A 15-game winner in 2013 with the St. Louis Cardinals and an All-Star in 2015 with the Atlanta Braves, Miller was injured in his fourth start last season. He has a 5-14 record and 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Braves in a trade prior to the 2016 season.

MISCELLANEOUS

Ortiz, Hunter to manage game

NEW YORK -- David Ortiz, former DH of the Boston Red Sox, will manage the World team in the All-Star Futures Game next month and Torii Hunter (Pine Bluff), former right fielder with the Minnesota Twins, will lead the U.S. team.

Major League Baseball announced the managers on Thursday for the July 15 game in Washington, D.C. This will be the 20th Futures Game, involving top minor league prospects.

The U.S. team leads the series 12-7.

Sports on 06/22/2018