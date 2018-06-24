Mariscal's triple wins it for Travs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Chris Mariscal hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-5 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday.

Matt Festa struck Evan Mendoza out with runners on first and second to end the game for his eighth save of the season.

The triple by Mariscal scored Yonathan Mendoza and Chuck Taylor and was the game's last scoring play.

Bryan Bonnell (1-1) got the victory in relief while Colton Thomson (0-1) took the loss.

Andrew Knizner doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Cardinals.

DRILLERS 4, NATURALS 3

TULSA --Will Smith hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday.

Dylan Baker got Nick Dini to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his sixth save of the season.

The home run by Smith scored Mike Ahmed and Tyler Goeddel and was the game's last scoring play.

The Naturals went up 3-1 when Anderson Miller hit an RBI single, scoring Kort Peterson in the seventh.

Karch Kowalczyk (1-1) got the victory with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bryan Brickhouse (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Naturals, Miller singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m. WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Nathan Bannister (4-5, 6.05 ERA); Cardinals: TBD

TRAVS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY Off TUESDAY Texas League All-Star Game at Midland, Texas, 7:15 p.m. WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 6:10 p.m.

