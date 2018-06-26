Arkansas defeats Oregon State in first game of championship series

— Arkansas is one win from its first national championship.

The Razorbacks defeated Oregon State 4-1 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the College World Series finals in front of 25,321 at TD Ameritrade Park. Arkansas will go for the championship Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Arkansas (48-19) scored all of its runs during the fifth inning, benefitting from two hit-by-pitches and a fielding error by Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal. Grant Koch had an RBI single in the inning, Eric Cole was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Madrigal bobbled and dropped an infield hopper by Casey Martin, and Heston Kjerstad drew a bases-loaded walk.

All four runs were against Oregon State left-handed senior starter Luke Heimlich, who fell to 16-3 after entering the game with a 2.80 ERA. Heimlich allowed three hits and two walks.

Oregon State (53-12-1) lost for the second time in six games at the College World Series, while Arkansas improved to 4-0 in Omaha.

The big half inning came after a runner's interference call erased an Oregon State run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Beavers catcher Adley Rutschman did not slide into second base on a ground ball by Tyler Malone, and stood in the throwing lane of Arkansas shortstop Jax Biggers.

Because the interference broke up a would-be double play, base runner Trevor Larnach was forced to return to third base. Larnach reached on a lead off double.

Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight struck out Michael Gretler to end the inning and strand Larnach. Oregon State out-hit Arkansas 9-5, but the Beavers stranded seven runners. The Razorbacks stranded 10.

In what was expected to be the final start of his collegiate career, Knight scattered seven hits, struck out six batters and broke the Arkansas single-season record with his 14th win. He finished the season undefeated and with a 2.80 ERA.

Barrett Loseke pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings. After Loseke gave up a leadoff single in the ninth inning, Arkansas closer Matt Cronin struck out two batters and Andy Armstrong lined out to Biggers to end the game.

The Razorbacks were aided by multiple highlight-reel defensive plays. First baseman Jared Gates made a diving catch in foul ground for the second out of the fifth inning, and left fielder Heston Kjerstad threw out Zak Taylor at second base after the Beavers' nine-hole hitter singled with one out in the seventh.

Loseke made a bare-handed stop and throw to retire two-hole hitter Cadyn Grenier to lead off the eighth inning.

Arkansas won despite its first four hitters going a combined 1-for-16.