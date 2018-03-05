Floods hit part of Arkansas; dozens evacuated

Several people have been evacuated after flooding in Crittenden County, an emergency manager said Sunday.

Bud Spears, emergency manager with the Crittenden County Office of Emergency Management, said 15 to 20 houses in Earle were evacuated because of flooding. He said around 50 to 60 people were evacuated.

Flooding from the Tyronza River started Friday and progressively got worse, Spears said Sunday, mentioning that around 25 people were at a shelter in Earle.

Metro on 03/05/2018