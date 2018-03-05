Floods hit part of Arkansas; dozens evacuated
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Several people have been evacuated after flooding in Crittenden County, an emergency manager said Sunday.
Bud Spears, emergency manager with the Crittenden County Office of Emergency Management, said 15 to 20 houses in Earle were evacuated because of flooding. He said around 50 to 60 people were evacuated.
Flooding from the Tyronza River started Friday and progressively got worse, Spears said Sunday, mentioning that around 25 people were at a shelter in Earle.
Metro on 03/05/2018
Print Headline: Floods hit Earle; dozens evacuated
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Floods hit part of Arkansas; dozens evacuated
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.