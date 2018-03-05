Man dies after vehicle travels off Arkansas road, hits tree in rainy weather

A man died after the vehicle he was driving traveled off a northeast Arkansas road in rainy weather and struck a tree, state police said.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Stoney Point Road in Randolph County, according to a preliminary report released Saturday.

Police say 28-year-old Ryan Koster of Maraduke was traveling west on the road when he lost control in a turn.

Koster’s 2003 Dodge then struck a tree and landed off the side of Stoney Point Road, authorities noted. He died as a result of the crash.

Travel conditions at the time were described as rainy and wet.

Koster’s death was one of at least 55 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.