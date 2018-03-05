New trial date set for Little Rock man charged in 'road rage' killing of toddler

A new trial date has been set for a Little Rock man charged in the apparent "road rage" killing of a toddler.

Gary Holmes, 34, appeared Monday afternoon before Judge Barry Sims in Pulaski County Circuit Court, where he was given a new three-day trial date of Aug. 21-23. His trial had been set for February.

Holmes faces charges of first-degree murder, terroristic act and possession of firearms by certain persons, records show.

In January, attorney Ron Davis said recent conversations with his client’s family suggested that Holmes' mental state needs to be examined by a private doctor as part of his defense strategy.

State doctors found Holmes fit for trial in August.

Holmes is accused of killing 3-year-old Acen Ahmeer King on Dec. 17, 2016, in a suspected act of “road rage.” The toddler was shot at Warren and Geyer Springs roads while in the back seat of his grandmother’s car.

Sims also scheduled an omnibus hearing for June 11, which attorneys argued would be necessary to avoid any last-minute issues before his trial.