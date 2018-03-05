Police: Thieves run out of west Little Rock Apple Store with more than $22,000 in iPhones, laptops

Several thieves piled up electronics at the Apple Store in west Little Rock before darting out of the store with more than $22,000 of merchandise, authorities said.

It happened about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the location in the Promenade at Chenal shopping center, 17711 Chenal Parkway.

An employee told investigators between four and six people stacked up items that included iPhones and MacBooks from the display tables in the business.

The group then "ripped off the security cables" and ran out of the store and to the center's rear parking lot, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said workers at the store were unable to provide "clothing, race and gender descriptions" because the theft "happened so quickly." Authorities wrote that they expected to receive video surveillance at a later time.

The group made off with six MacBook laptops worth a combined $5,994, 18 iPhones worth $16,200 and an iPad mini tablet valued at $399. The total value was $22,593.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.