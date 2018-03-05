Police: 3rd suspect arrested in robbery of Arkansas grocery store

Authorities said Monday that they have made a third arrest in the January robbery of an Arkansas grocery store.

Otis Ellis, 42, was arrested around 8:15 p.m. Sunday and faces charges of aggravated robbery, felony theft of property, residential burglary, and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a news release from the Hope Police Department.

Maurice Trammell, 44, was arrested Jan. 25, and Exie Wheaton Trammell, 37, was arrested Jan. 26, the release states. Both reportedly face aggravated robbery charges.

All three arrests are connected to the Jan. 11 robbery of Terry Powell Grocery, 310 E. Greenwood St., authorities said. A call to the assistant police chief for more information about the holdup was not returned Monday.

Records show Maurice Trammell and Ellis are being held at the Hempstead County jail without bond as of Monday afternoon. Exie Wheaton Trammell was released Jan. 26 on her own recognizance, a jail spokesman said.