Arkansas teen arrested after gaming company reports school threat

FORT SMITH — Authorities in Fort Smith say they arrested a 13-year-old boy after an online gaming platform notified authorities of a threat made against a school.

Fort Smith police say the gaming platform, which was not identified, reported that a user in Fort Smith said he was going to "suicide bomb a school." Fort Smith police say officers were able to identify the user as a 13-year-old boy who had previously been suspended from school for making a similar threat.

Police say officers arrested the boy Monday on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, and he was booked in the county's juvenile detention center.

Fort Smith police say that any threat against the school is taken seriously and will result in felony charges.