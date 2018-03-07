Arkansas woman killed after vehicle veers off road, strikes tree

A 57-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Wednesday morning when the car she was driving veered off a state highway and struck a tree, authorities said.

Deronda Predeau Wallis of Jonesboro was driving south in a 2014 Ford Focus around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle left Arkansas 135 near Unity Road in Paragould, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Focus struck a tree, and Wallis suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Wallis' death was one of at least 58 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.