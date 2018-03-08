Athletic O-lineman Beaux Limmer publicly commits to Hogs on Recruiting Thursday

Highly regarded offensive lineman Beaux Limmer made public his commitment to Arkansas while a guest of tonight's Recruiting Thursday.

He told Coach Chad Morris of his pledge on Wednesday night.

Limmer, 6-5, 270 pounds of Tyler (Texas) Lee chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tulsa and several others. He explained why he and his parents were won over by the Hogs and when the thought of a commitment entered his mind.

His relationship with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor paved the visit for him to visit and his commitment.