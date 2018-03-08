Suspicious west Little Rock brush fires being investigated, official says

Multiple brush fires that broke out in west Little Rock on Tuesday are now being called suspicious by the city's Fire Department.

On Thursday, Capt. Jason Weaver said the blazes, which ranged from the Mabelvale area west of Stagecoach Road to the area of Cantrell Road, had too many set points to have started naturally, though high winds that day could have contributed to the spread.

Investigators identified more than 30 different spot fires, which can be as small as an ember, according to Weaver. Those included fires in the area of Chalamont and Northfield drives near Robinson High School.

The fires also took place over an unusually long timeline, with calls coming in from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m, he said.

Officials have not been able to determine if the fires can be considered arson, Weaver said. The investigation is ongoing.