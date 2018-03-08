Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Little Rock Zoo welcomes 3 new camels
This article was published today at 12:26 p.m.
The Little Rock Zoo has three new camels.
The young, female camels were introduced to their new homes at the zoo this week. Sally, June and Stella are a year-and-a-half old. They came from Oklahoma.
The dromedary camels, also known as Arabian camels, won’t reach adult size until age 7.
“Bringing in these three young camels provides such a wonderful experience for our zoo visitors, who will get to watch them grow up,” Zoo Director Susan Altrui said in a news release. “Camels are fascinating, highly social animals that are as entertaining to learn about as they are to observe.”
Camels were domesticated thousands of years ago and are used as pack animals.
