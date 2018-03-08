Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 08, 2018, 12:07 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: 2 dead in fiery Northwest Arkansas crash

By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff

This article was published today at 10:54 a.m.

emergency-workers-clean-up-after-a-truck-traveling-north-on-bloomington-street-in-lowll-crossed-the-highway-hit-a-tree-and-burst-into-flames-two-people-were-killed-in-the-accident

PHOTO BY DAVID GOTTSCHALK

Emergency workers clean up after a truck traveling north on Bloomington Street in Lowll crossed the highway, hit a tree and burst into flames. Two people were killed in the accident.

LOWELL — Two people are dead after a fiery wreck in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday morning, authorities say.

Lt. Paul Pillaro, spokesman for the Lowell Police Department, told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a vehicle traveling north on Bloomington Street left the road near its intersection with School Avenue.

That vehicle then crossed into the southbound traffic lanes, struck a tree and caught fire, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the people who were killed. The deaths are among at least 60 reported on Arkansas roads this year, preliminary state police data show.

No other information was available about the crash Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 2 dead in fiery Northwest Arkansas crash

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online