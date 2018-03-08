Police: 2 dead in fiery Northwest Arkansas crash

LOWELL — Two people are dead after a fiery wreck in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday morning, authorities say.

Lt. Paul Pillaro, spokesman for the Lowell Police Department, told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a vehicle traveling north on Bloomington Street left the road near its intersection with School Avenue.

That vehicle then crossed into the southbound traffic lanes, struck a tree and caught fire, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the people who were killed. The deaths are among at least 60 reported on Arkansas roads this year, preliminary state police data show.

No other information was available about the crash Thursday morning.