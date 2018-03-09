Central Arkansas man faces 30 counts in child porn case, attorney general says

An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday on 30 counts of child pornography, state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

James C. Bynum, 46, of Cabot was taken into custody by the attorney general’s office Cyber Crimes Unit, according to a Friday news release.

Special agents reportedly seized two computers, one laptop, multiple external storage devices, a phone and tablet.

Bynum was charged with 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the release states.

He was released from the Lonoke County jail Friday morning after posting $10,000 bond, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

According to the release, Bynum's case has been turned over to the 23rd Judicial District prosecuting attorney, Chuck Graham.