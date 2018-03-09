Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in west Little Rock after accepting ride

A 21-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint near a west Little Rock gas station Thursday night after accepting a ride from strangers, police said.

Officers were called to the Shell station at 11401 Cantrell Road, shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

The victim told investigators he accepted a ride from a female stranger while he was walking to work along Cantrell Road. The report states that a gunman later appeared from behind the back seat and demanded money. The victim reportedly gave the assailant $25.

Police say the robbers then went to the gas station and attempted to take money from the cash register. The victim told the robbers that he was not able to open the register, the report states. It is unclear if the victim was employed by the gas station.

The two assailants drove off in a blue Jeep Cherokee east on Cantrell before getting onto southbound Interstate 430, the victim told police.

The first robber was described as a black female with a brown medium-length wig. The second robber was described as a black male with a short afro.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.