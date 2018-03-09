Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Princeston Robinson, 33, of Des Arc was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robinson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Arkansas Department of Community Correction

• Ernest Jasper Munson, 26, of 219B Fox Run Place in Lowell was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property. Munson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Arkansas Police

• Aaron Campbell, 26, of 609 N.W. 17th Court in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by certain person and possession of drug paraphernalia. Campbell was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Bobby Sue Bryan, 34, of 316 N. Maxwell in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bryan was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Zachary Norman, 21, of 913 E. Redwood St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, commercial burglary and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Norman was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Johnson

• Tiffany Rauser, 35, of 2506 Lakewood Drive in Lowell was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting. Rauser was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Daniel Sterrett, 36, of 15482 Osage Creek Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Sterrett was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Stormi Stanphill, 25, of 2752 Amhurst Loop in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial identity fraud, failure to appear, delivery of a controlled substance and shoplifting. Stanphill was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $54,065.

Police

Fayetteville

• Assault or battery was reported at 1:26 p.m. Thursday at 1153 N. West End Ave. C6.

• Assault or battery was reported at 12:47 p.m. Thursday at 401 W. 24th St. F106.

Springdale

• An assault was reported at 2:29 a.m. Thursday at 609 W. Maple Ave.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1501 S. West End St.

Washington County

• An assault was reported at 10:41 a.m. Thursday at 4125 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday at 22013 Fern Road in Elkins.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday at 11103 N. Old Cincinnati Road in Lincoln.

NW News on 03/09/2018