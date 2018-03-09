Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 09, 2018, 12:32 p.m.

Steak 'n Shake set for central Arkansas; developers plan to break ground in spring

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

the-exterior-of-a-steak-n-shake-restaurant-in-texarkana-texas

PHOTO BY JERRY HABRAKEN/TEXARKANA GAZETTE

The exterior of a Steak 'n Shake restaurant in Texarkana, Texas.


A Steak ’n Shake restaurant is planned for central Arkansas, developers said this week.

The chain's location in Conway's Centerstone development on Dave Ward Drive will break ground this spring, according to a news release from Salter Properties, which manages the site.

It would be the first brick-and-mortar location in central Arkansas.

A food truck with a limited menu opened at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's campus in September. The chain once had other restaurants in North Little Rock and Hot Springs.

The restaurant also has franchises in Fayetteville, Rogers, Russellville and Clarksville and plans to open one in Jonesboro.

Another location is planned for Greenbrier, a Faulkner County town about 12 miles north of Conway, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Comments on: Steak 'n Shake set for central Arkansas; developers plan to break ground in spring

