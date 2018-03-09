Steak 'n Shake set for central Arkansas; developers plan to break ground in spring

A Steak ’n Shake restaurant is planned for central Arkansas, developers said this week.

The chain's location in Conway's Centerstone development on Dave Ward Drive will break ground this spring, according to a news release from Salter Properties, which manages the site.

It would be the first brick-and-mortar location in central Arkansas.

A food truck with a limited menu opened at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's campus in September. The chain once had other restaurants in North Little Rock and Hot Springs.

The restaurant also has franchises in Fayetteville, Rogers, Russellville and Clarksville and plans to open one in Jonesboro.

Another location is planned for Greenbrier, a Faulkner County town about 12 miles north of Conway, Arkansas Online previously reported.