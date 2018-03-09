Home / Latest News /
Smithsonian Design Museum curator to speak in Little Rock about Fayetteville exhibit
This article was published March 9, 2018 at 6:32 p.m.
A Smithsonian Design Museum curator will speak Tuesday in Little Rock about an exhibit that is currently showing in Fayetteville.
Cynthia E. Smith, a curator of socially responsible design at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, will give a lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Arkansas Arts Center, 501 E. Ninth St.
She will talk about an exhibition called “By the People: Designing a Better America.”
Smith spent two years traveling to areas affected by natural and man-made disasters, places of poverty, shrinking industrial cities and sprawling metro regions to research the exhibit.
“By the People,” formerly on display at the Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, is now on display in Fayetteville at the Fay Jones School of Architecture through Dec. 16.
