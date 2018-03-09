UALR men's basketball coach fired after 7-25 season

University of Arkansas at Little Rock head men’s basketball coach Wes Flanigan has been "relieved of his duties," Athletic Director Chasse Conque announced Friday morning.

UALR's season ended in a 93-64 loss to Appalachian State on Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, and its 7-25 final record included the most losses in a single season in the program's 88-year history.

“I am appreciative to coach Flanigan for his service to the university and our basketball program,” Conque said in a statement. “At the conclusion of each season I evaluate each of our programs. Based on where we stand today, we felt our men’s basketball program needed a change in leadership.”

“Over the past three years, we have invested a great deal of resources to fund our basketball programs, ranking at the top of the Sun Belt Conference, with the goal of competing for championships,” Conque continued. “That commitment, along with a strong university in a thriving metropolitan community, will make this a very attractive position as we work through a national search to find a top-notch coach to lead the Little Rock Trojans.”

Flanigan was named the program’s 22nd head coach March 31, 2016, and had a 22-42 record in his two seasons.

He signed a contract with UALR on April 6, 2016, to be paid $300,000 through April 14, 2020.

The contract stated that "in the event UALR terminates your employment," Flanigan would be paid $125,000 for each year remaining on his contract.

According to the contact, Flanigan will be due $250,000. He did not respond to phone calls made Friday.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately, UALR announced.

