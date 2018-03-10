3-vehicle crash in central Arkansas kills 66-year-old

A 66-year-old from Romance was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Lonoke County, authorities said.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, a 1995 Peterbilt truck that was northbound on Arkansas 5 attempted to turn west onto Arkansas 315 around 3 p.m., crossing in front of the 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Teddy Allen, 66.

Allen's vehicle hit the Peterbilt truck, bounced off it and then hit a 2001 Chevrolet truck that was stopped at the intersection.

Allen was killed. No other injuries were reported.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Allen's death was one of at least 59 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.