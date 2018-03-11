Arkansas man killed after SUV crashes into truck, police say
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
A 66-year-old from Romance was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Lonoke County, authorities said.
According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a 1995 Peterbilt truck that was northbound on Arkansas 5 attempted to turn west onto Arkansas 315 around 3 p.m., crossing in front of the 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Teddy Allen, 66.
Allen's vehicle hit the Peterbilt truck, bounced off it and then hit a 2001 Chevrolet truck that was stopped at the intersection.
Allen was killed. No other injuries were reported.
The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to state police.
