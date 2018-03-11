Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. 9 a.m., KARKTV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. 9:30 a.m., KTHVTV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Warren; Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Warren. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Pompeo; Warren. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
