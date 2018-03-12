4 black Little Rock police officers file civil-rights lawsuit

Black police officers in Little Rock are suing the city over racial and age discrimination, a Chicago-based attorney announced Monday.

The four officers — Sgt. Willie Davis, officer Jackie Parker, Sgt. Derrick Threadgill and Lt. Earnest Whitten — are listed as plaintiffs in a federal civil-rights lawsuit filed Monday in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

"Let's not beat around the bush; there is rampant racism and racial discrimination that riddles the Little Rock Police Department," said their lawyer, Michael Laux, during a news conference.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

The lawsuit argues that the plaintiffs also faced a hostile work environment and retaliation from the department.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.