Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 12, 2018, 5:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

4 black Little Rock police officers file civil-rights lawsuit

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.

Black police officers in Little Rock are suing the city over racial and age discrimination, a Chicago-based attorney announced Monday.

The four officers — Sgt. Willie Davis, officer Jackie Parker, Sgt. Derrick Threadgill and Lt. Earnest Whitten — are listed as plaintiffs in a federal civil-rights lawsuit filed Monday in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

"Let's not beat around the bush; there is rampant racism and racial discrimination that riddles the Little Rock Police Department," said their lawyer, Michael Laux, during a news conference.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

The lawsuit argues that the plaintiffs also faced a hostile work environment and retaliation from the department.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 4 black Little Rock police officers file civil-rights lawsuit

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online