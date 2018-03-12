Home / Latest News /
4 black Little Rock police officers file civil-rights lawsuit
This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.
Black police officers in Little Rock are suing the city over racial and age discrimination, a Chicago-based attorney announced Monday.
The four officers — Sgt. Willie Davis, officer Jackie Parker, Sgt. Derrick Threadgill and Lt. Earnest Whitten — are listed as plaintiffs in a federal civil-rights lawsuit filed Monday in the Eastern District of Arkansas.
"Let's not beat around the bush; there is rampant racism and racial discrimination that riddles the Little Rock Police Department," said their lawyer, Michael Laux, during a news conference.
[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]
The lawsuit argues that the plaintiffs also faced a hostile work environment and retaliation from the department.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 4 black Little Rock police officers file civil-rights lawsuit
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.