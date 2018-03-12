Home / Latest News /
Arkansas homes evacuated after 12-year-old driver crashes into gas meter, police say
This article was published today at 4:55 p.m.
Homes in an Arkansas neighborhood were evacuated Sunday morning after a 12-year-old driver crashed into a gas meter, authorities said.
The Pea Ridge Police Department wrote on Facebook shortly before 9 a.m. that day that a section of Slack Street was closed due to a wreck involving the minor from Fayetteville.
People in what authorities called the "danger zone" were reportedly evacuated due to the gas leak caused by the broken meter.
No injuries were reported, and the road reopened about two-and-a-half hours later, according to police.
A call to the department for more information was not returned as of Monday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas homes evacuated after 12-year-old driver crashes into gas meter, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.