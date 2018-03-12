Home / Latest News /
Legislators pick new Arkansas House speaker
By John Moritz
This article was published today at 3:24 p.m.
House lawmakers Monday elected state Rep. Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, to be the next speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives.
Shepherd was elected to succeed House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R- Judsonia, who has led the House since 2015. Shepherd will serve as the speaker-designate until being formally elected at the start of the 2019 regular session, unless Democrats gain control of the House in November’s elections.
Shepherd defeated state Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock.
Both candidates spoke briefly before their colleagues in the chamber, and then the votes were cast by secret ballot.
