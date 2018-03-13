81-year-old Central Arkansas man dies almost a month after head-on wreck, authorities say

An 81-year-old central Arkansas man died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a head-on wreck last month, authorities said.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 900 block of East German Lane in Conway.

Arkansas State Police say Louis Gene Gray of Conway was driving a 2003 Chevrolet north on the road when a 2016 Chevrolet traveling south crossed into the northbound lane and hit Gray's vehicle head-on.

Andres Landon McKnight, 25, of Conway was the driver of the southbound vehicle, and Flora D. Bruck, 89, of Conway, was a passenger in Gray's, according to police. Both were listed as injured and treated at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway and Conway Regional Health Medical Center. Their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Gray, who was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, reportedly died Saturday from his injuries.

The report did not indicate what might have caused McKnight's vehicle to veer into the other lane. Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 67 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police figures.