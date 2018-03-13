Jailer, bondsman charged in escape attempt

A central Arkansas jailer and bail bondsman were arrested Sunday after they tried to help an inmate escape, authorities said.

Investigators from the Faulkner County sheriff's office learned that detention officer Robert Ellis, 21, was working with a detainee, 25-year-old Glenn Toney, according to a news release.

Toney was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond on one of his charges, the news release stated, but he had another charge for which he was being held without bail.

Records show that as of Monday morning, Toney faces charges that include first-degree fleeing, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. It was unclear which charge was the one on which he was being held without bail.

Deputies said they found probable cause to believe Toney offered money to Ellis to manipulate paperwork to remove the no-bond hold.

Toney was bonded out by Margaret Cockrell, 60, of Ben's Bail Bonds, who is believed to have conspired with Toney and Ellis, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators arrested Toney as he was trying to walk out the front door of the jail, the news release stated.

Ellis was fired, according to the sheriff's office.

Ellis and Cockrell are charged with first-degree permitting escape, furnishing implement for escape, aiding consummation of offense and conspiracy, records show. They remained at the jail Monday, and no bail had been set.

