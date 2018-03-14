Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket
This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.
An Arkansas man has won $100,000 in a state lottery game, officials said Wednesday.
Rigoberto Nava Valdez of Hot Springs bought the $5 25X the Cash ticket at Winner's Circle at 1104 W. Center St. in Sheridan, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Valdez told lottery officials that he plans to use his winnings to invest in his business.
He reportedly claimed the prize with his brother, who was the first person he told about his win.
