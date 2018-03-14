Arkansas Senate panel advances hog-farm permit bill

An Arkansas Senate committee approved with little dissent Wednesday a bill that would ensure limitations to what the public can say and when on existing state animal farm permits.

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee approved by a voice vote Senate Bill 8, a parallel bill to House Bill 1007 passed Tuesday. Sponsors said the bill would put in writing a process already practiced by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to only accept public comments on permit modification requests that are related to the specific proposed modifications.

Supporters said the bill would reassure farmers and bankers who lend to them, who are concerned that farmers could be subject to challenges after being permitted. Supports said concerns arose following the department’s denial of a new permit to C&H Hog Farms, a large concentrated animal feeding operation located on Big Creek in Newton County, about 6 miles from where the creek flows into the Buffalo National River.

Sen. David Sanders, R-Little Rock, was the only dissenting vote, arguing that he didn’t think the Legislature should establish a precedent of passing laws to curb third-party public comments.

