Beaten up, meth stolen, man says

A man trying to sell drugs was beaten and robbed by four people in a Little Rock park early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Boyle Park Road about 1:45 a.m., according to a report. There, a 25-year-old Little Rock man said he had walked home after being robbed at Boyle Park. The man was bleeding from his face and the back of his head, police noted.

The victim told officers that a 24-year-old man had picked him up on Sardis Road in a black vehicle. Three other people were inside, he said. They drove to Club Envy, 7200 Colonel Glenn Road, and met another person in the parking lot, the report states.

The 25-year-old said they all went to Boyle Park so he could sell them drugs, but then the 24-year-old and the three others who were in the first vehicle attacked him.

One came from behind and put a bag over his head, and another struck him in the face with the butt of a shotgun, he told police. They all reportedly fled, taking the methamphetamine he had on him and leaving him in the park.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center.

Police named the 24-year-old suspect in the report, but no one with that name appeared in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon. No other suspects were named.

Metro on 03/14/2018