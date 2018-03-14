Man accused of groping nurse at Little Rock hospital

A 37-year-old Little Rock man was arrested on a sexual assault charge on Tuesday after he groped a nurse at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center, authorities said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a nurse in the emergency department of the hospital — which is located at 4300 W. 7th St. in Little Rock — told an officer that Eric Demon Poole grabbed her left breast without her consent, according to an arrest report.

Poole was arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained on Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.

Poole, who faces a preliminary charge of second-degree sexual assault, was expected to appear in Pulaski County District Court via video on Wednesday.