Police: Suspected intruder shot by Little Rock officer released from hospital, jailed on attempted burglary charge

A suspected intruder who was injured in a west Little Rock police shooting in February has been released from the hospital and jailed on an attempted burglary charge, police said Wednesday.

Cartier Warner, 23, was shot by off-duty officer Brian Osmundson, 32, on Feb. 27, according to police.

About 10:30 a.m., Osmundson used his police radio to tell authorities that someone was beating on the door of his apartment at 420 Markham Mesa Place in west Little Rock, the department said in a news release.

Osmundson said the intruder had broken a window and was trying to gain entry, so he fired several shots at the individual.

Responders found Warner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. According to the news release, Warner kept telling officers that his name was "God."

Warner was released from Baptist Medical Health Center about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

He was then arrested on a warrant for felony criminal attempt to commit residential burglary and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond as of Wednesday morning, records show.

Police will send the case file on the use of deadly force to the prosecuting attorney's office for review, the Wednesday news release states.