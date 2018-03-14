Two people shot, one fatally, in LR

A man was injured and a woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Little Rock, police said.

About midnight Monday, officers were called to the area of West 26th and South Izard streets, where they found a beige 1997 Nissan Maxima in the street with several bullet holes and a shot-out window, the Little Rock Police Department said in a news release.

Two North Little Rock residents were found injured inside the car.

Tartinisha Rainey, 34, had multiple gunshot wounds, and James Jackson, 41, had been shot once, according to police.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock in 2018]

Both victims were transported to a hospital, and Jackson was said to be in stable condition.

Rainey was unresponsive when officers arrived and later died from her injuries, a news release states.

A third person was inside the Nissan at the time of the shooting but was not hurt, authorities said.

Jackson and the other person said strangers started shooting at their car from a gray vehicle until the Nissan came to a stop at the intersection after being struck several times.

Police have named no suspects the investigation is ongoing.

Rainey's death is the sixth homicide reported in Little Rock this year.

Metro on 03/14/2018