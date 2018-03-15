Sheriff's office: 1 person left with life-threatening injuries after 2 shootouts in Arkansas

Two shootouts in south Arkansas on Wednesday night left one person with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Deputies were called around 8:15 p.m. to South Lee Street in Waldo in reference to shots fired, according to a news release from the Columbia County sheriff’s office. Shortly after that, another call was reportedly received about shots fired near the intersection of Dempsey and Center street.

The sheriff's office said that one gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim reportedly survived surgery and was listed as being in stable condition at the time of the release.

Witnesses told authorities that the shootings were a result of an argument among three people. The gunfire began at S. Lee and West streets and the then dispute continued at the other intersection, the release states.

The sheriff's office noted that suspect had been "positively identified" but did not name the suspect. Arrests warrants are reportedly pending and the investigation is ongoing.