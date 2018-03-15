Forecasters: Severe storms possible in parts of Arkansas; large hail, damaging winds are primary concerns

After a reprieve from heavy rainfall in recent days, showers are set to reenter Arkansas on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the state’s southeast half, a slight risk for severe storms is in place that afternoon and into the evening hours, North Little Rock meteorologist Brian Smith said in a statement.

The primary concern in areas along and east of the Interstate 30 and U.S. 67 corridor — including Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Jonesboro and El Dorado — will be large hail and damaging winds, according to the latest outlook.

Other areas of the state face up to a marginal risk for storms to turn severe.

“A tornado or two would be possible, given the amount of wind energy available in the atmosphere,” Smith said.

More storms are expected on Saturday night through Sunday night in areas along and south of the Arkansas River, the weather service predicts.

As with Friday’s forecast, large hail and damaging winds will again be the primary concern. Localized heavy rain will also be possible.